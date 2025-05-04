Thrilling Victory Keeps KKR's Play-off Hopes Alive
KKR's narrow one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals was lauded by skipper Ajinkya Rahane, crediting strong partnerships and crucial contributions. Andre Russell's Player-of-the-Match performance and strategic batting ensured success. RR's captain Riyan Parag lamented missed opportunities to finish the chase and decisions made against Russell.
Kolkatta Knight Riders secured a tense one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, keeping their IPL play-off chances alive, as noted by skipper Ajinkya Rahane. The KKR's batting line-up executed their game plan effectively on a pivotal night.
Batting first, the Knights posted a formidable 206 for 4, thanks to Andre Russell's quick-fire 57 not out and solid contributions from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Despite a strong chase, Rajasthan Royals fell just short, scoring 205 for eight.
Russell was named Player of the Match, attributing the win to the team's combined effort. Meanwhile, RR's captain Riyan Parag expressed regrets over not seeing the chase through, acknowledging some strategic errors during the crucial overs.
