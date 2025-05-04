Left Menu

Thrilling Victory Keeps KKR's Play-off Hopes Alive

KKR's narrow one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals was lauded by skipper Ajinkya Rahane, crediting strong partnerships and crucial contributions. Andre Russell's Player-of-the-Match performance and strategic batting ensured success. RR's captain Riyan Parag lamented missed opportunities to finish the chase and decisions made against Russell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:05 IST
Thrilling Victory Keeps KKR's Play-off Hopes Alive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkatta Knight Riders secured a tense one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, keeping their IPL play-off chances alive, as noted by skipper Ajinkya Rahane. The KKR's batting line-up executed their game plan effectively on a pivotal night.

Batting first, the Knights posted a formidable 206 for 4, thanks to Andre Russell's quick-fire 57 not out and solid contributions from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Despite a strong chase, Rajasthan Royals fell just short, scoring 205 for eight.

Russell was named Player of the Match, attributing the win to the team's combined effort. Meanwhile, RR's captain Riyan Parag expressed regrets over not seeing the chase through, acknowledging some strategic errors during the crucial overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025