Andre Russell Shines as KKR Edge Past RR in IPL Thriller

In an electrifying clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a slender margin of one run, in a high-octane match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. KKR's all-rounder Andre Russell played a pivotal role with an unbeaten 57 off just 25 balls, featuring four boundaries and six sixes, earning him the Player of the Match accolade.

Reflecting on his performance, the 37-year-old Russell expressed satisfaction with his innings. "We knew the importance of this game. With four matches left, each one was a final for us. Despite a challenging pitch, I focused on building my innings, evaluating which bowlers to target. I'm pleased with how I managed to finish strong," he remarked after the match. Russell also celebrated surpassing 1000 IPL runs at Eden Gardens, joining illustrious company.

The match began with KKR winning the toss and opting to bat. Despite an early wicket, a steady half-century partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Rahmanullah Gurbaz stabilized the innings. The momentum continued with a 61-run stand between Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Russell, guiding KKR to a lofty total of 206/4. RR's chase stumbled initially but a valiant effort from Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer nearly clinched victory for the Royals, ultimately finishing at 205/8.

(With inputs from agencies.)