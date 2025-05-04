Left Menu

Naomi Osaka Triumphs in Comeback at Saint-Malo

Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, secured her first WTA title since 2021 after defeating Kaja Juvan at the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo. This marks a significant victory for Osaka, who returned to the tennis scene after becoming a mother in July 2023.

Naomi Osaka, the renowned four-time Grand Slam champion, made a victorious return to the tennis world by clinching her first WTA title since the 2021 Australian Open. The Japanese player defeated Slovenia's Kaja Juvan with a solid 6-1 7-5 performance in the final of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo, a significant WTA 125 tournament.

Since becoming a mother in July 2023, this win marks Osaka's rise back to the top, brushing off recent struggles with power and accuracy that hindered her performance last year. Her victory comes at a pivotal moment as she aims for deeper Grand Slam runs, having reached the third round of the Australian Open this January.

With her eyes set on the French Open, Osaka's return to form is a promising sign for her fans and the tennis community. Her latest triumph showcases her resilience and determination to reclaim her place among the sport's elite competitors.

