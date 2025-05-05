Zhao Xintong's Historic Lead at World Snooker Championship
Zhao Xintong took an 11-6 lead against Mark Williams at the World Snooker Championship, aiming to become China's first world champion. Williams, the oldest finalist at 50, trails despite a mini revival. A comeback from this margin is unprecedented since the tournament's 1977 move to the Crucible.
Chinese qualifier Zhao Xintong has taken a commanding 11-6 lead over veteran Welshman Mark Williams at the World Snooker Championship final held at the Crucible Theatre. Zhao is on the brink of making history as China's potential first-ever world champion.
Zhao capitalized on a strong start, leading 7-1 initially. While Williams attempted a comeback by winning five of nine frames in the second session, his performance fell short of expectations. At 50, Williams is the oldest player to reach this stage of the championship.
Williams faces a daunting task to close the gap on Monday, as no player has ever overcome such a deficit at the Crucible. Meanwhile, Zhao is positioned to claim a prize of £500,000 if victorious, even after a 20-month ban related to a match-fixing investigation.
