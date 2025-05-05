Left Menu

Chaos on the Pitch: Union Magdalena vs Once Caldas Disrupted by Fan Invasion

The Colombian football match between Union Magdalena and Once Caldas was suspended when fans invaded the pitch, leading to attacks on Once Caldas' manager and a ball boy. The disruption, prompted by Magdalena's poor season, forced the referees to halt the game for safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:32 IST
Chaos on the Pitch: Union Magdalena vs Once Caldas Disrupted by Fan Invasion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Colombian football match was thrown into chaos on Sunday as Union Magdalena fans stormed the pitch during their game against Once Caldas at the Estadio Sierra Nevada.

The invasion occurred around the 80th minute, with Magdalena trailing 1-0, prompting referees and players to retreat for safety. Reports confirmed that Once Caldas' manager Hernan Dario Herrera and a ball boy were attacked amid the turmoil.

Organizers DIMAYOR cited a security breach as the reason for the suspension, without confirmation of a rematch. Magdalena, languishing at the league's bottom, sought a protest against their poor performance, while Once Caldas readies for their next encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025