Chaos on the Pitch: Union Magdalena vs Once Caldas Disrupted by Fan Invasion

A Colombian football match was thrown into chaos on Sunday as Union Magdalena fans stormed the pitch during their game against Once Caldas at the Estadio Sierra Nevada.

The invasion occurred around the 80th minute, with Magdalena trailing 1-0, prompting referees and players to retreat for safety. Reports confirmed that Once Caldas' manager Hernan Dario Herrera and a ball boy were attacked amid the turmoil.

Organizers DIMAYOR cited a security breach as the reason for the suspension, without confirmation of a rematch. Magdalena, languishing at the league's bottom, sought a protest against their poor performance, while Once Caldas readies for their next encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)