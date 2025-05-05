Left Menu

Kagiso Rabada Cleared to Play After Suspension

Kagiso Rabada, a fast bowler for Gujarat Titans, is set to return to the IPL after a month-long suspension for using a recreational drug. Cleared by the South African Institute For Drug-Free Sport, Rabada will also be eligible for the World Test Championship final against Australia in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:30 IST
Kagiso Rabada, the fast bowler for Gujarat Titans, is poised to return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) following a month-long suspension for a recreational drug violation. The team's Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki, confirmed Rabada's availability for the upcoming match after clearance from the South African Institute For Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS).

Speaking to reporters, Solanki highlighted that Rabada, after clearing all procedural hurdles, is ready for Tuesday's match against Mumbai Indians. Rabada, renowned for his prowess and ranking second in the world Test bowling rankings, has expressed his commitment to learning from this experience and returning to practice with his team.

Rabada had initially tested positive during South Africa's domestic Twenty20 league in January, leading to his suspension. However, he has now been cleared to participate in international events, including the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's, scheduled from June 11-15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

