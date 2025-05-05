Left Menu

Delhi Capitals' Dramatic Comeback Seizes IPL Spectacle

Delhi Capitals recovered from a dramatic top-order collapse, scoring 133/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to the valiant efforts of Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma. Despite an initial slump to 29/5, the pair's partnership restored hope, contributing a crucial 66-run stand to secure a competitive total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping IPL encounter, Delhi Capitals overcame a severe top-order collapse to post 133/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. The match revealed the resilience of the Capitals' lower order batsmen.

Crumbling at 29/5 within the first eight overs due to outstanding spells from SRH's Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat, the Delhi team seemed on the brink.

However, spirited innings from Tristan Stubbs and No. 8 Ashutosh Sharma changed the game's dynamic, as the pair contributed an impressive 66-run partnership, lifting the team's score to a defendable position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

