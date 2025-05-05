Delhi Capitals' Dramatic Comeback Seizes IPL Spectacle

In a gripping IPL encounter, Delhi Capitals overcame a severe top-order collapse to post 133/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. The match revealed the resilience of the Capitals' lower order batsmen.

Crumbling at 29/5 within the first eight overs due to outstanding spells from SRH's Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat, the Delhi team seemed on the brink.

However, spirited innings from Tristan Stubbs and No. 8 Ashutosh Sharma changed the game's dynamic, as the pair contributed an impressive 66-run partnership, lifting the team's score to a defendable position.

(With inputs from agencies.)