Rain Halts IPL Showdown: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad was abandoned due to rain, ending SRH's playoff hopes. Both teams received one point, leaving DC in fifth place with 13 points and SRH out of playoff contention with seven points. DC recovered from a collapse to post 133/7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:22 IST
Rain Halts IPL Showdown: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The much-anticipated IPL clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad was cut short due to relentless rainfall, effectively washing out the game at the innings break and crushing SRH's playoff aspirations.

With the match abandoned, both teams were awarded one point each, taking Sunrisers Hyderabad to seven points from 11 games, effectively knocking them out of the playoff race. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals climbed to 13 points from 11 matches, securing fifth place on the table.

Despite a rocky start where Delhi Capitals were reeling at 29/5 due to potent performances from SRH bowlers Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat, they ultimately recovered. A pivotal partnership between Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma propelled them to a total of 133/7 in their innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

