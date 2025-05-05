Rain Halts IPL Showdown: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

The much-anticipated IPL clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad was cut short due to relentless rainfall, effectively washing out the game at the innings break and crushing SRH's playoff aspirations.

With the match abandoned, both teams were awarded one point each, taking Sunrisers Hyderabad to seven points from 11 games, effectively knocking them out of the playoff race. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals climbed to 13 points from 11 matches, securing fifth place on the table.

Despite a rocky start where Delhi Capitals were reeling at 29/5 due to potent performances from SRH bowlers Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat, they ultimately recovered. A pivotal partnership between Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma propelled them to a total of 133/7 in their innings.

