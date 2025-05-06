Sepak Takraw's Big Debut: Bihar Sets Stage for Khelo India Youth Games 2025

Sepak Takraw, an emerging sport in India, is set to take center stage at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 in Bihar. Honoring its consistent success at the Asian Games and the recent gold at the International Sepaktakraw Federation World Cup, the sport's inclusion marks a significant milestone for athletes, according to Karunesh Kumar, a former India international and competition manager for KIYG Bihar 2025.

The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting sports nationwide, using the Khelo India platform to elevate sports like Sepak Takraw. Already featured in National and University Games, this move is expected to enhance Sepak Takraw's reputation across India, building on its traditional roots in the Northeastern states. As one of Bihar's priority sports, it has seen a notable rise in participation.

Bihar has emerged as a powerhouse with notable players like Bobby Kumar playing pivotal roles in the sport's international success. The state's emphasis on regular training camps, supported by government efforts, has activated over 600 players across various districts. The inclusion in KIYG aims to broaden the sport's reach, bolstered by the initiatives of the Sports Authority of India's training centers, promising to take the sport to even the remotest areas.

