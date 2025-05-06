Left Menu

Dual Glory: Jonas Urbig's Historic Bundesliga and Second-Tier Feat

Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Jonas Urbig celebrated his first Bundesliga title, with Bayern leading the league decisively. Despite being a recent transfer, Urbig could also clinch a second-tier title with Cologne, where he began the season. Few players have achieved titles in both the Bundesliga and second division within one season.

Jonas Urbig, Bayern Munich's rising goalkeeper, is on the cusp of making history with dual titles in Germany's football leagues. As Bayern Munich sits eight points clear at the Bundesliga summit, the 21-year-old celebrated his first league title last Sunday.

Urbig, who joined Bayern from second-tier club Cologne in January, has a unique opportunity. Should Cologne, currently trailing Hamburg SV by a single point, clinch the second division crown, Urbig would join an exclusive club of players who have won both leagues within the same season.

This rare feat has only been achieved by Pasi Rautiainen and Frank Hartmann in the past. Urbig's connection with Cologne remains strong, and he hopes to share the joy of a championship with his former teammates. "I am in very good contact with the lads and I would be extremely happy if Cologne wins the second division title," he stated.

