Left Menu

R Sridhar Elevates Sri Lankan Cricket's Fielding Standards

Former India fielding coach R Sridhar is leading a 10-day fielding training for Sri Lankan cricket teams, including national and emerging squads. The programme aims to boost fielding standards with Sridhar leveraging his extensive experience, having coached India in over 300 international matches from 2014 to 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:56 IST
R Sridhar Elevates Sri Lankan Cricket's Fielding Standards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former India fielding coach R Sridhar is set to spearhead an intensive 10-day training programme aimed at enhancing the fielding proficiency of Sri Lankan cricketers. The Sri Lanka cricket board announced that the programme will commence on Wednesday, targeting players across various levels.

Sridhar, who holds a BCCI Level 3 coaching qualification, will work with a diverse group, including the men's and women's national teams, emerging squads, premier club athletes, the U19 team, and the Women's 'A' team. The initiative is designed to foster better fielding techniques among the participants.

According to a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket, Sridhar will employ fielding drills, skill-based training, and simulated match situations to mirror real game conditions. With his tenure from 2014 to 2021 as India's fielding coach, Sridhar brings invaluable experience from over 300 international fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025