R Sridhar Elevates Sri Lankan Cricket's Fielding Standards

Former India fielding coach R Sridhar is set to spearhead an intensive 10-day training programme aimed at enhancing the fielding proficiency of Sri Lankan cricketers. The Sri Lanka cricket board announced that the programme will commence on Wednesday, targeting players across various levels.

Sridhar, who holds a BCCI Level 3 coaching qualification, will work with a diverse group, including the men's and women's national teams, emerging squads, premier club athletes, the U19 team, and the Women's 'A' team. The initiative is designed to foster better fielding techniques among the participants.

According to a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket, Sridhar will employ fielding drills, skill-based training, and simulated match situations to mirror real game conditions. With his tenure from 2014 to 2021 as India's fielding coach, Sridhar brings invaluable experience from over 300 international fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)