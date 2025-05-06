AB de Villiers Discusses RCB Dependence, IPL Challenges, and Awkward Nicknames

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star AB de Villiers, in an interactive session hosted by renowned YouTube content creator Abhyudaya Mohan on the platform Threads, recently commented on RCB's dependence on their opening pair during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). De Villiers emphasized the critical role played by openers, stating, "The opening pair, by virtue of facing the most deliveries, often shoulder the bulk of scoring and pressure." He expressed confidence in RCB's middle order, citing players like Livingstone, David, and Patidar as crucial contributors who can significantly impact the team's performance.

On the prospect of playing against formidable IPL teams, de Villiers candidly admitted he would opt for matches against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) to test his skills against the best. "Competing against the top teams, such as DC with their strong bowling lineup featuring Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav, is a thrilling challenge I always welcome," he remarked.

Addressing the moniker "Baby AB" attributed to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Dewald Brevis, de Villiers noted, "Brevis rightly wants to establish his own identity in cricket rather than be compared to me. He possesses the talent and potential to make a name for himself." Renowned for his dynamic playing style, de Villiers concluded a prolific international career with over 20,000 runs across all formats. He ranks as the seventh-highest run-scorer in IPL history, amassing 5,162 runs, including three centuries and 40 half-centuries, in 184 matches.

