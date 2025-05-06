Caleb Ewan Bids Emotional Farewell to Cycling Career

Caleb Ewan, the renowned Australian sprint cyclist, announced his retirement on Tuesday, marking the end of a career highlighted by five Tour de France stage victories, including a memorable win on the Champs-Élysées.

Despite a notable season with the British team Ineos Grenadiers, Ewan, aged 30, surprised many with his decision to step away from the sport.

In an emotional Instagram message, Ewan reflected on rediscovering his true self and feeling respected once more. He leaves the sport content but acknowledges his once-unwavering passion has dimmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)