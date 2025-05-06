Caleb Ewan Bids Emotional Farewell to Cycling Career
Caleb Ewan, the Australian sprint specialist known for his five Tour de France stage wins, has announced his retirement from cycling. His surprise decision follows a successful season with Ineos Grenadiers. Ewan has expressed gratitude but cited a fading passion for the sport as his reason for departure.
Caleb Ewan, the renowned Australian sprint cyclist, announced his retirement on Tuesday, marking the end of a career highlighted by five Tour de France stage victories, including a memorable win on the Champs-Élysées.
Despite a notable season with the British team Ineos Grenadiers, Ewan, aged 30, surprised many with his decision to step away from the sport.
In an emotional Instagram message, Ewan reflected on rediscovering his true self and feeling respected once more. He leaves the sport content but acknowledges his once-unwavering passion has dimmed.
