Left Menu

Caleb Ewan Bids Emotional Farewell to Cycling Career

Caleb Ewan, the Australian sprint specialist known for his five Tour de France stage wins, has announced his retirement from cycling. His surprise decision follows a successful season with Ineos Grenadiers. Ewan has expressed gratitude but cited a fading passion for the sport as his reason for departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:20 IST
Caleb Ewan Bids Emotional Farewell to Cycling Career
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Caleb Ewan, the renowned Australian sprint cyclist, announced his retirement on Tuesday, marking the end of a career highlighted by five Tour de France stage victories, including a memorable win on the Champs-Élysées.

Despite a notable season with the British team Ineos Grenadiers, Ewan, aged 30, surprised many with his decision to step away from the sport.

In an emotional Instagram message, Ewan reflected on rediscovering his true self and feeling respected once more. He leaves the sport content but acknowledges his once-unwavering passion has dimmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025