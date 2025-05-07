Cricket Controversies: Fines and Penalties in IPL Showdown
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and his team received fines for a sluggish over-rate during an IPL match against Gujarat Titans. GT's coach Ashish Nehra also faced financial penalties for unsporting conduct. The match, disrupted by rain, resulted in a three-wicket defeat for MI under the DLS method.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Premier League has once again spotlighted the issue of enforcement of rules, as top figures faced penalties following a highly competitive match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.
Mumbai Indians, led by captain Hardik Pandya, were heavily fined due to their inability to maintain the required over rate during the game. Consequently, Pandya was penalized Rs 24 lakh, with the rest of his teammates also facing fines as per IPL regulations.
On the opposing side, Gujarat Titans' head coach, Ashish Nehra, was equally embroiled in controversy, receiving a financial penalty and demerit point for conduct that violated the sport's spirit. The match, ending past midnight due to rain interruptions, saw MI losing by three wickets under the tricky DLS method.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bravo Lauds KKR Bowlers Despite Tough Loss Against Gujarat Titans
Rohit Sharma's Captaincy and Mumbai Indians' Dominance Shine Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Trent Boult Praises Rohit Sharma's Form and Leadership in Mumbai Indians' IPL Quest
Instinct-Driven Strategies Lift Mumbai Indians in IPL Showdown
Jos Buttler's Triumphant Transition from Rajasthan Royals to Gujarat Titans