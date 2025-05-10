Marta Kostyuk's Gesture: A Symbol of Dissent and Recognition

Marta Kostyuk, the Ukrainian tennis player vocal against Russia's invasion of her homeland, made a notable gesture at the Italian Open. After defeating Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-2 in the second round, Kostyuk chose to shake hands with Kasatkina, who had renounced her Russian citizenship, now competing for Australia.

Kasatkina, ranked 15th globally, took the bold step of distancing herself from Russia after revealing her sexual orientation and criticizing the ongoing conflict. Kostyuk, who typically refrains from contact with Russian or Belarusian players, expressed her admiration for Kasatkina's public denunciations.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Kostyuk acknowledged Kasatkina's courage in labeling Russia as an aggressor, underscoring her respect for those who not only voice the truth but also act upon it. As Kostyuk prepares to face Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez, her act stands as a testament to the power of solidarity and principle within the sports community.

(With inputs from agencies.)