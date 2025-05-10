Left Menu

Marta Kostyuk's Gesture: A Symbol of Dissent and Recognition

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk, known for her opposition to Russia's Ukraine invasion, made headlines by shaking hands with Daria Kasatkina, a former Russian athlete now Australian. Kasatkina, an outspoken critic of the war, gained Kostyuk's respect for her stance, highlighting the courage required to publicly oppose Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 11:45 IST
Marta Kostyuk

Marta Kostyuk, the Ukrainian tennis player vocal against Russia's invasion of her homeland, made a notable gesture at the Italian Open. After defeating Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-2 in the second round, Kostyuk chose to shake hands with Kasatkina, who had renounced her Russian citizenship, now competing for Australia.

Kasatkina, ranked 15th globally, took the bold step of distancing herself from Russia after revealing her sexual orientation and criticizing the ongoing conflict. Kostyuk, who typically refrains from contact with Russian or Belarusian players, expressed her admiration for Kasatkina's public denunciations.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Kostyuk acknowledged Kasatkina's courage in labeling Russia as an aggressor, underscoring her respect for those who not only voice the truth but also act upon it. As Kostyuk prepares to face Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez, her act stands as a testament to the power of solidarity and principle within the sports community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

