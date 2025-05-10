Akshay Bhatia Stands Strong at Truist Championship
Akshay Bhatia delivered a solid performance at the Truist Championship, finishing the second day in the top five. Despite a few challenges, Bhatia maintained a seven-under-par score, sharing the spotlight with notable players like Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay. Keith Mitchell led the tournament at 12-under.
Akshay Bhatia maintained his impressive form at the Truist Championship, playing an even par round to remain in the top five after the second day. Bhatia's consistency was marked by a total score of seven-under-par, tying him with golf heavyweights like Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and Justin Thomas.
Despite a tighter competition on the second day, Keith Mitchell seized the sole lead with a commanding 12-under, leaving the field trailing. Shane Lowry advanced to second place with a significant leap on the leaderboard, thanks to a five-under round.
This prestigious no-cut Signature event, featuring 72 players competing for a $20 million prize purse, saw Indo-British player Aaron Rai at tied 33rd, and Indian-American Sahith Theegala at tied 61st. The championship promises thrilling rounds as players continue to strive for excellence.
