Akshay Bhatia Stands Strong at Truist Championship

Akshay Bhatia maintained his impressive form at the Truist Championship, playing an even par round to remain in the top five after the second day. Bhatia's consistency was marked by a total score of seven-under-par, tying him with golf heavyweights like Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and Justin Thomas.

Despite a tighter competition on the second day, Keith Mitchell seized the sole lead with a commanding 12-under, leaving the field trailing. Shane Lowry advanced to second place with a significant leap on the leaderboard, thanks to a five-under round.

This prestigious no-cut Signature event, featuring 72 players competing for a $20 million prize purse, saw Indo-British player Aaron Rai at tied 33rd, and Indian-American Sahith Theegala at tied 61st. The championship promises thrilling rounds as players continue to strive for excellence.

