Shraddha Padvekar Shines at All India Chess Masters

Shraddha Naresh Padvekar showcased her chess prowess by overcoming top-seeded Daksh Jagesia in the third round of the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating Championship. This significant victory adds to her growing list of accomplishments in the sport.

Padvekar attributed her success to a strategic shift in her opening moves, which helped her attain a favorable position and ultimately win the match. Her adaptive approach marks another milestone following her previous FIDE-rating event success.

In other matches, Yash Kapadi won against Nova Ayer, while Punit Dodhiya and Darsh Shetty both secured victories against Kush Agarwal and Aashrita Balaji, respectively. The tournament continues to showcase emerging talents with exciting performances.

