Left Menu

Shraddha Padvekar Shines at All India Chess Masters

Shraddha Naresh Padvekar delivered a notable performance by defeating top seed Daksh Jagesia in the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating Championship. By deviating from her usual opening strategy, she secured the win. This victory builds on her previous achievements, including a draw with a Woman Candidate Master.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:08 IST
Shraddha Padvekar Shines at All India Chess Masters
Chess
  • Country:
  • India

Shraddha Naresh Padvekar showcased her chess prowess by overcoming top-seeded Daksh Jagesia in the third round of the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating Championship. This significant victory adds to her growing list of accomplishments in the sport.

Padvekar attributed her success to a strategic shift in her opening moves, which helped her attain a favorable position and ultimately win the match. Her adaptive approach marks another milestone following her previous FIDE-rating event success.

In other matches, Yash Kapadi won against Nova Ayer, while Punit Dodhiya and Darsh Shetty both secured victories against Kush Agarwal and Aashrita Balaji, respectively. The tournament continues to showcase emerging talents with exciting performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025