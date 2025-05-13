Left Menu

Wrexham Looks 'Down Under' for Premier League Dreams

Wrexham is embarking on a preseason tour of Australia and New Zealand as it gears up for its first chance at Premier League promotion. The club, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, recently secured a third consecutive promotion to the Championship and will compete in three friendlies during the tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wrexham | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wrexham, the rising Welsh football club, is set to head to Australia and New Zealand this July in preparation for their Premier League ambitions. The club, backed by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will face formidable opponents in three pre-season matches during an eight-day tour.

Having recently clinched its third consecutive promotion, Wrexham is now positioned in the Championship, one tier below the much-coveted Premier League. During their Down Under tour, Wrexham will clash with Melbourne Victory on July 11 and Sydney FC on July 15, with the final game against Wellington Phoenix on July 19.

The club's owners expressed their excitement about the tour, stating their commitment to establishing Wrexham as a globally recognized team. The preseason initiative follows previous successful tours in the United States, demonstrating Wrexham's growing international ambition and reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

