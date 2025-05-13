Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Four Nations Tournament in Argentina

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team is preparing for an exhilarating challenge as they set off to Argentina for a gripping Four Nations Tournament from May 25 to June 2, 2025. The team is scheduled to play six friendly matches, testing their skills against Argentina, Uruguay, and Chile, according to a Hockey India release.

The tournament kicks off on May 25, with India entering consecutive games against Chile and Uruguay on May 25 and 26. After a crucial rest day, they will confront tournament hosts Argentina on May 28. The competition will then mirror its earlier sequence in the return leg, with India facing Chile on May 30, Uruguay on June 1, and closing with Argentina on June 2.

This tour is pivotal for the team's build-up towards the FIH Hockey Junior Women's World Cup, slated for December 2025 in Santiago, Chile. Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Coach Tushar Khandker emphasized the significance of these matches, stating, "We are focusing on World Cup preparations, aiming to select the top talents from our squad. These matches will offer valuable experience and highlight our improvements." Commenting on the competition, Khandker noted, "Every international match is an opportunity to represent India. Our goal is to execute our strategies and grant the players maximum exposure to boost confidence ahead of the Junior World Cup." The junior team is scheduled to depart for Rosario, Argentina, on May 21, 2025, allowing time for acclimatization before the tournament begins.

