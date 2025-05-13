Left Menu

The Elusive Quest for Golf's Grand Slam: Who's Next?

The article delves into the prestigious accomplishment of completing a career Grand Slam in golf. It highlights Tiger Woods' early achievement, Rory McIlroy's recent victory, and the challenges faced by players like Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson. The next contenders, including Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, are set to make history.

Tiger Woods made history as the youngest player to complete the career Grand Slam at age 24, with none posing close competition. Today, golf's narrative shifts as Rory McIlroy triumphs at the Masters after 17 years, joining an elite group and receiving congratulatory texts from Woods himself.

The spotlight now turns to Jordan Spieth, who aims to complete his Grand Slam at the PGA Championship, a feat yet to be conquered despite numerous attempts since 2017. As Mickelson's chances dwindle, Schauffele places his bets on Spieth, though history has shown this journey is no easy task.

Golf's greatest have long pursued this honor; from Arnold Palmer to Nick Price. Despite multiple majors, they often fell short. The road to achieving a Grand Slam is daunting, with modern contenders such as Scheffler, Rahm, and Koepka preparing for their chance to etch their name among legends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

