Left Menu

Nottingham Forest Sets Record Straight on Manager-Owner Confrontation

Nottingham Forest denied reports of a clash between owner Evangelos Marinakis and manager Nuno Espirito Santo over an injury incident. The club emphasized shared frustrations and urged restraint against social media misinformation. Injured player Taiwo Awoniyi underwent surgery and is recovering well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:28 IST
Nottingham Forest Sets Record Straight on Manager-Owner Confrontation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nottingham Forest has categorically denied news of a purported conflict between club owner Evangelos Marinakis and manager Nuno Espirito Santo after a recent Premier League match against Leicester City. In a statement released on Tuesday, the club described media reports of the dispute as 'fake news.'

The situation reportedly stemmed from frustrations regarding the handling of injured player Taiwo Awoniyi. Marinakis's visible discontent was criticized, but the club clarified that the expression was mutual frustration over a misunderstood substitution decision between the coaching and medical staff.

Forest urged football community figures to avoid spreading misinformation for personal gains on social media. They confirmed Awoniyi's successful surgery and positive recovery news, extending best wishes to the Nigerian international. Forest is set to face West Ham United this coming Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025