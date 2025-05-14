Nottingham Forest Sets Record Straight on Manager-Owner Confrontation

Nottingham Forest has categorically denied news of a purported conflict between club owner Evangelos Marinakis and manager Nuno Espirito Santo after a recent Premier League match against Leicester City. In a statement released on Tuesday, the club described media reports of the dispute as 'fake news.'

The situation reportedly stemmed from frustrations regarding the handling of injured player Taiwo Awoniyi. Marinakis's visible discontent was criticized, but the club clarified that the expression was mutual frustration over a misunderstood substitution decision between the coaching and medical staff.

Forest urged football community figures to avoid spreading misinformation for personal gains on social media. They confirmed Awoniyi's successful surgery and positive recovery news, extending best wishes to the Nigerian international. Forest is set to face West Ham United this coming Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)