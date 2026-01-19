Joakim Alexandersson to stay as India women's U20 football team coach for continental campaign

Sweden's Joakim Alexandersson will stay as the head coach of the Indian women's U20 football team for the continental campaign later this year even though the senior and the U17 national sides are set to have new personnel at the top of the coaching staff.

In a rare instance, three Indian women teams -- seniors, U20 and U17 -- are competing at the continental showpiece in their respective categories this year. With FIFA World Cup qualifications at stake, the AIFF has brought changes in the top coaching hierarchy.

Costa Rica's Amelia Valverde, who led her nation to the FIFA Women's World Cups in 2015 and 2023, has been roped in as the senior women team's mentor just for the duration of AFC Asian Cup from March 1 to 12 in Australia.

Likewise, former Italy international Pamela Conti is set to take charge of the national U17 women's team for the AFC Asian Cup of that age group in China from April 30 to May 17.

''Mutual agreement is finalised (with her) but yet to sign the contract,'' a well-placed source in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) told PTI.

The U17 national team was under Alexandersson during the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. The Swede was also in charge of the national U20 team during the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers of that age group.

With the U17 side to be under a new head coach, Alexandersson will take charge of the U20 team in the AFC Asian Cup of the age group in Thailand from April 1-18.

''Alexandersson will be there for the U20 team,'' the source said regarding any possibility of change of guard of the U20 side.

As far as Amelia Valverde is concerned, the AIFF has already signed a contract with her.

''She is scheduled to join the team at Turkey today,'' the source added.

The Indian senior women's team is currently in Turkiye, playing friendly matches as part of preparations for the continental showpiece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)