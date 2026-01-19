India's women's football team suffer defeat in friendly against FC Metalist 1925 in Turkiye

The Indian senior women's team lost 0-2 to Ukrainian club FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv in their first friendly match at the Emirhan Sport Centre in Manavgat, Turkiye, on Sunday. The record 10-time champions of the Ukrainian Women's Top League struck twice in the second half via Lydia Zaborovets (60') and Lesia Olkhova (90+3'), both senior internationals for the Ukraine national team, to take the win, as per the AIFF website.

India arrived in Turkiye on January 15 to play friendly matches as part of their preparations for March's AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026. Next, the Blue Tigresses will take on Swiss sides FC Zurich Frauen (January 21) and FC Schlieren (January 24). India faced the Ukrainian national team in a FIFA friendly in 2021, also in Turkiye, where the Europeans emerged 3-2 victors. Pyari Xaxa and Manisha Kalyan had scored for India. Ukraine was then coached by Natalia Zinchenko, who is currently the head coach of FC Metalist 1925.

On Sunday afternoon near the Mediterranean coast, India started lively on the wings, with Rimpa Haldar and Jasoda Munda providing width on the right and left, respectively. But Metalist 1925's backline used their height to their advantage and dealt with the early Indian crosses. Within the first 15 minutes, the Ukrainian side registered three shots on target, all from outside the box by Anna Petryk, Veronika Andrukhiv and Milena Ivanchenko, but Panthoi Chanu Elangbam collected all of them with ease.

The Indian custodian and captain grew busier towards the end of the first half, making two solid saves to keep the score level. In the 34th minute, she stopped an Ivanchenko header after a short corner routine by Metalist 1925. Six minutes later, the Ukrainians won possession in the Indian box, leading to a strong effort on goal by Yelyzaveta Molodiuk, but a brave Panthoi parried it away. Ten minutes into the second half, India got their first shot on target, though it was not particularly troubling. Midfielder Shilky Devi Hemam won the ball high up the pitch after picking the pocket of Lydia Zaborovets, and let a shot fly from distance. But it went straight into the hands of Iryna Slavych.

Metalist 1925 got the breakthrough from the penalty spot in the 60th minute after a handball by substitute winger Kaviya Pakkirisamy. Zaborovets stepped up from 12 yards, and although Panthoi dived the right way, the shot squeezed into the bottom right corner. In the search for an equaliser, India began to press high, and the game stretched end to end. Grace Dangmei and Karishma Shirvoikar added fresh legs in attack, and the Blue Tigresses created more chances in the final 15 minutes than in the first 75.

Right-back Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam saw her 25-yard free-kick sail over the bar. Later, Kaviya played a one-two with Karishma and shot from outside the box, but Slavych caught it. India's best chance came in the 85th minute when Karishma struck a fine shot from 25 yards, but the Ukrainian goalkeeper made an equally good save to tip it over the bar at full stretch.

Ultimately, Metalist 1925 put the game to bed with a second goal in injury time. Lesia Olkhova made a clever run to get on the end of a low free-kick by Viktoriia Hiryn before tucking it in at the near post to make it 2-0. India: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam (GK, C), Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam (Sarita Yumnam 81'), Shilky Devi Hemam, Juli Kishan, Sangita Basfore, Rimpa Haldar (Malavika P 46'), Anju Tamang (Karishma Shirvoikar 73'), Pyari Xaxa (Grace Dangmei 64'), Martina Thokchom, Astam Oraon, Jasoda Munda (Kaviya Pakkirisamy 46'). (ANI)

