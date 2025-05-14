Left Menu

Unsung Heroes: ISL Playmakers Steal the Spotlight in 2024-25

The 2024-25 Indian Super League season celebrated playmakers like Connor Shields, Adrian Luna, Alaaeddine Ajaraie, and more, who showcased exceptional skill, vision, and creativity. These players played pivotal roles in creating goals and attacking opportunities, shaping their teams' success despite often being overshadowed by goal scorers.

Updated: 14-05-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:09 IST
Unsung Heroes: ISL Playmakers Steal the Spotlight in 2024-25
Connor Shields (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the world of football, goal scorers often command the spotlight, but the real orchestrators are the playmakers, whose skillful vision and creativity orchestrate the goals. According to the ISL's official website, the 2024-25 season saw many such maestros crafting opportunities that helped their teams thrive.

Connor Shields emerged as a standout, creating 76 chances—the highest in a single campaign—while registering eight assists. His record-breaking 230 penalty area entries and 218 crosses set a league precedent. Meanwhile, Adrian Luna, with 55 chances and six assists, anchored the Blasters' midfield with precision and composure.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie displayed versatility in his debut, contributing to 30 goals and creating 52 chances. Hugo Boumous established himself at Odisha FC, while Buanthanglun Samte, the lone Indian on the list, dazzled with his defensive and offensive contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

