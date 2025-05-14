Left Menu

IPL 2025: Mustafizur Rahman's Participation with Delhi Capitals Uncertain Amid Bangladesh Tour

The inclusion of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman in Delhi Capitals' 2025 IPL squad is in doubt due to scheduling conflicts with Bangladesh's UAE tour. While DC announced him as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, official clearance from BCB and IPL remains pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:15 IST
Mustafizur Rahman. (Photo- Mustafizur Rahman Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The potential participation of Bangladesh's star pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for Delhi Capitals is facing uncertainty. As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, the Bangladesh Cricket Board's CEO, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, indicated that Rahman was expected to accompany the national team to the UAE for a T20 International series.

On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals announced Rahman as a stand-in for the unavailable Australian opener, Jake Fraser-McGurk. Yet, Chowdhury noted the absence of official communications from the IPL or Rahman himself, leaving his IPL stint unresolved. Bangladesh will tour the UAE for T20Is on May 17 and 19, followed by a five-match series in Pakistan starting May 25, clashing with IPL's final stages.

Having debuted in the IPL in 2016, Mustafizur returned to represent Delhi Capitals after successful stints in 2022 and 2023, achieving notable performances. His distinguished record includes 132 international T20I wickets and a total of 351 across T20 leagues worldwide. His potential participation in IPL 2025 remains in limbo, contingent on official clearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

