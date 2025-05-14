Rory McIlroy Triumphs: What's Next After the Career Grand Slam?

Rory McIlroy, a name synonymous with excellence in golf, has reached the summit of his dreams by clinching the Masters, thus completing the career Grand Slam. As he basks in his achievement, the golfer is setting his sights on new goals, albeit with a cautious eye on what lies ahead.

Following his profound victory, McIlroy revealed a desire to create more memorable moments, acknowledging that nothing may quite top his recent triumph. This accomplishment liberates McIlroy, granting him a newfound freedom to enjoy the game without self-imposed pressure.

Looking forward, McIlroy will participate in upcoming major tournaments like the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, and the British Open. His past victories and current momentum suggest he's prepared to make the most of this liberated phase of his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)