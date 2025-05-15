Left Menu

Alcaraz Shines in Italian Open, Sabalenka Stumbles

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Italian Open semi-finals by defeating Jack Draper, displaying resilience after a shaky start. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka was ousted by Zheng Qinwen, who also set up a semi-final clash with Coco Gauff. Gauff overcame Mirra Andreeva to reach the semi-finals again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 01:38 IST
Alcaraz Shines in Italian Open, Sabalenka Stumbles
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz battled through early jitters to triumph over Britain's Jack Draper, securing his spot in the Italian Open semi-finals for the first time. The third seed demonstrated remarkable composure, executing 24 winners and leveraging smart tactics to seal his 6-4 6-4 victory on Wednesday.

While Alcaraz celebrated his success, women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka faced a surprise defeat against China's eighth seed, Zheng Qinwen. Sabalenka, frustrated during the encounter, succumbed 6-4 6-3, allowing Zheng to progress and challenge Coco Gauff for a place in the final.

In women's singles, Coco Gauff displayed tenacity, successfully battling Mirra Andreeva to book a semi-final berth for the third consecutive year. Gauff's victory, marked by her strategic play and resilience in the tiebreaker, further underscores her consistent performance in Rome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025