Alcaraz Shines in Italian Open, Sabalenka Stumbles

Carlos Alcaraz battled through early jitters to triumph over Britain's Jack Draper, securing his spot in the Italian Open semi-finals for the first time. The third seed demonstrated remarkable composure, executing 24 winners and leveraging smart tactics to seal his 6-4 6-4 victory on Wednesday.

While Alcaraz celebrated his success, women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka faced a surprise defeat against China's eighth seed, Zheng Qinwen. Sabalenka, frustrated during the encounter, succumbed 6-4 6-3, allowing Zheng to progress and challenge Coco Gauff for a place in the final.

In women's singles, Coco Gauff displayed tenacity, successfully battling Mirra Andreeva to book a semi-final berth for the third consecutive year. Gauff's victory, marked by her strategic play and resilience in the tiebreaker, further underscores her consistent performance in Rome.

