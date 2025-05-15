Left Menu

Dan Ndoye's Heroics End Bologna's 51-Year Trophy Drought

Dan Ndoye scored the decisive goal, giving Bologna a 1-0 win over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final, securing their first major trophy in 51 years. Despite a thrilling first half, both teams were scoreless at halftime. Ndoye capitalized on a misplaced tackle to score the match-winning goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-05-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 02:39 IST
Dan Ndoye's Heroics End Bologna's 51-Year Trophy Drought
  • Country:
  • Italy

Bologna emerged victorious over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, thanks to Dan Ndoye's decisive strike in the second half. Securing a 1-0 win, Bologna clinched their first major trophy in 51 years.

The first half was a captivating battle, with both teams crafting dangerous opportunities. However, neither side managed to score, resulting in a goalless halftime.

In the second half, Bologna found the breakthrough when a misplaced tackle from Milan's Theo Hernandez allowed Ndoye to score from close range. Milan's attempts to respond lacked urgency, sealing Bologna's long-awaited triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025