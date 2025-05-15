Dan Ndoye's Heroics End Bologna's 51-Year Trophy Drought
Dan Ndoye scored the decisive goal, giving Bologna a 1-0 win over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final, securing their first major trophy in 51 years. Despite a thrilling first half, both teams were scoreless at halftime. Ndoye capitalized on a misplaced tackle to score the match-winning goal.
Bologna emerged victorious over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, thanks to Dan Ndoye's decisive strike in the second half. Securing a 1-0 win, Bologna clinched their first major trophy in 51 years.
The first half was a captivating battle, with both teams crafting dangerous opportunities. However, neither side managed to score, resulting in a goalless halftime.
In the second half, Bologna found the breakthrough when a misplaced tackle from Milan's Theo Hernandez allowed Ndoye to score from close range. Milan's attempts to respond lacked urgency, sealing Bologna's long-awaited triumph.
