Dan Ndoye's Heroics End Bologna's 51-Year Trophy Drought

Bologna emerged victorious over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, thanks to Dan Ndoye's decisive strike in the second half. Securing a 1-0 win, Bologna clinched their first major trophy in 51 years.

The first half was a captivating battle, with both teams crafting dangerous opportunities. However, neither side managed to score, resulting in a goalless halftime.

In the second half, Bologna found the breakthrough when a misplaced tackle from Milan's Theo Hernandez allowed Ndoye to score from close range. Milan's attempts to respond lacked urgency, sealing Bologna's long-awaited triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)