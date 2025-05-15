Inside the Talent Hunt: What Makes India's Cycling Stars Stand Out

The process of identifying future stars in Indian cycling goes beyond just evaluating their performance on the track, according to Maxwell Trevor, a key member of the Sports Authority of India's Talent Identification and Development Committee (TIDC) for cycling. Trevor, an 11-time national track cycling champion, has outlined unique insights on what the committee looks for in young athletes.

Trevor emphasized that the TIDC pays close attention to athletes aged 14 to 16, examining not only their athletic capabilities such as pedaling and warm-up routines but also their discipline and equipment. "We look for younger athletes with whom coaches can engage over the long term," Trevor said, particularly noting the importance of the type of equipment athletes use and their explosive power.

In addition to physical assessments that include sports-specific tests capturing cadence and power metrics, mental resilience remains a key factor. Trevor noted that mental ability and self-belief are critical, recalling several skilled athletes who faltered due to a lack of confidence. Trevor also praised India's regional strengths in cycling and the push towards enhanced grassroots coaching efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)