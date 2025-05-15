IPL Stars Desert Teams for National Duty Amid Scheduling Clashes

As the IPL season heats up, England's Jos Buttler is set to leave the Gujarat Titans for national duty. His departure coincides with England's white-ball series against the West Indies, which has led to scheduling conflicts with the IPL play-offs starting May 29.

Gujarat Titans are on the brink of securing a top-two finish with 16 points from 11 matches. Despite Buttler's exit, the team remains optimistic facing Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings in their last league games. Kusal Mendis has been tapped to replace Buttler during the play-offs.

Adding to the roster changes, Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman's participation with Delhi Capitals hangs in the balance as he awaits a No Objection Certificate from the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Meanwhile, South African Marco Jansen will depart for national duty after his last league match, illustrating ongoing national commitments within IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)