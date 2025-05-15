India Exits BWF Super 500 as Badminton Hopes Dim in Thailand Open

India's BWF Super 500 journey came to an abrupt end as Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were eliminated in the Thailand Open's second round. The top-ranked Indian duo succumbed to Japan's Rui Hirokami and Sayaka Hobara in a tightly contested match at Nimibutr Stadium, reported Olympics.com.

The Indian players fought hard but lost the first set narrowly, 22-20, and failed to halt the Japanese dominance in the second, falling 21-14. Four singles players from India, including Unnati Hooda, also faced early exits. Hooda, ranked 45th globally, couldn't overcome top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

Malvika Bansod, ranked 23rd in women's singles, and Aakarshi Kashyap were similarly ousted by Thai competitors of higher ranking. The men's category saw Tharun Mannepalli fall to Denmark's Anders Antonsen, while Priyanshu Rajawat and Lakshya Sen exited in the first round. The Indian squad now sets its sights on the upcoming Malaysia Masters.

(With inputs from agencies.)