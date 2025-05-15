Left Menu

India Exits BWF Super 500 as Badminton Hopes Dim in Thailand Open

India's journey at the BWF Super 500 tournament ended with early eliminations at the Thailand Open. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were defeated by Japan in women's doubles, while others like Unnati Hooda and Malvika Bansod fell in singles. The focus now shifts to the upcoming Malaysia Masters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:08 IST
India Exits BWF Super 500 as Badminton Hopes Dim in Thailand Open
Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's BWF Super 500 journey came to an abrupt end as Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were eliminated in the Thailand Open's second round. The top-ranked Indian duo succumbed to Japan's Rui Hirokami and Sayaka Hobara in a tightly contested match at Nimibutr Stadium, reported Olympics.com.

The Indian players fought hard but lost the first set narrowly, 22-20, and failed to halt the Japanese dominance in the second, falling 21-14. Four singles players from India, including Unnati Hooda, also faced early exits. Hooda, ranked 45th globally, couldn't overcome top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

Malvika Bansod, ranked 23rd in women's singles, and Aakarshi Kashyap were similarly ousted by Thai competitors of higher ranking. The men's category saw Tharun Mannepalli fall to Denmark's Anders Antonsen, while Priyanshu Rajawat and Lakshya Sen exited in the first round. The Indian squad now sets its sights on the upcoming Malaysia Masters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025