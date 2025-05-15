Left Menu

Ravi Shastri Reflects on Virat Kohli's Surprise Test Retirement

Former India coach Ravi Shastri shared insights on Virat Kohli's unexpected Test retirement. Kohli, a cricket icon with 9,230 Test runs and 30 centuries, informed Shastri of his decision, feeling he had given his all. Shastri highlighted Kohli's intensity and acknowledged the potential for burnout due to his high involvement in matches.

  • India

In a revelation that has sent ripples through the cricketing community, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri disclosed that Virat Kohli confided in him about his decision to retire from Test cricket. Shastri confirmed that Kohli, known for his exceptional batting prowess, had no regrets and felt he had fulfilled his role in the longest format of the game.

Kohli announced his retirement just ahead of India's upcoming Test tour of England, raising eyebrows across the cricketing world. Having amassed 9,230 runs—ranking as the fourth-highest scorer among Indian Test players—and achieving 30 Test centuries, Kohli's departure marks the end of an era in Indian cricket. Shastri, backing Kohli's choice, shared that Kohli's candid admission of mental fatigue was a driving factor behind his decision.

Despite his physical fitness, Kohli's mental exhaustion played a crucial role in his choice to step down. Shastri and Kohli, regarded as one of the most successful coach-captain duos in Test cricket, orchestrated some of India's finest triumphs, including a historic series win in Australia. Shastri hailed Kohli as an infectious personality whose passion sometimes pushed him to the brink, resulting in burnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

