Left Menu

Anthony Hamilton Gears Up for Key Role in Formula One Governance

Anthony Hamilton, father of Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, is set to play an important role at the FIA, focusing on the development and protection of young drivers. His alignment with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem suggests he won't support other presidential candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imola | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:49 IST
Anthony Hamilton Gears Up for Key Role in Formula One Governance
  • Country:
  • Italy

Anthony Hamilton, renowned as the father of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, is poised for an official position within the Formula One governing body. Following his advisory role to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem on young driver development programs, Hamilton's impending appointment reflects a strategic move by the FIA. This comes as part of the upcoming launch of the Young Driver Development Pathway, set to be unveiled in Macau this June.

The initiative emphasizes grassroots development and safeguarding young drivers from unscrupulous management. Meanwhile, FIA's current president, Ben Sulayem, is expected to seek re-election at the year's end, potentially facing opposition from Carlos Sainz, a seasoned rally champion. Speculation about other candidates persists, although their chances may be complicated by regional vice-president nominations.

Notably, Hamilton's collaboration with Ben Sulayem distances him from factions supporting different leadership contenders. Despite Lewis's rocky history with Ben Sulayem and his own recent switch from Mercedes to Ferrari, Anthony Hamilton has maintained his independent trajectory, reducing his involvement with Lewis's management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025