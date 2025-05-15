Anthony Hamilton Gears Up for Key Role in Formula One Governance

Anthony Hamilton, renowned as the father of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, is poised for an official position within the Formula One governing body. Following his advisory role to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem on young driver development programs, Hamilton's impending appointment reflects a strategic move by the FIA. This comes as part of the upcoming launch of the Young Driver Development Pathway, set to be unveiled in Macau this June.

The initiative emphasizes grassroots development and safeguarding young drivers from unscrupulous management. Meanwhile, FIA's current president, Ben Sulayem, is expected to seek re-election at the year's end, potentially facing opposition from Carlos Sainz, a seasoned rally champion. Speculation about other candidates persists, although their chances may be complicated by regional vice-president nominations.

Notably, Hamilton's collaboration with Ben Sulayem distances him from factions supporting different leadership contenders. Despite Lewis's rocky history with Ben Sulayem and his own recent switch from Mercedes to Ferrari, Anthony Hamilton has maintained his independent trajectory, reducing his involvement with Lewis's management.

(With inputs from agencies.)