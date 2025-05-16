Against the Odds: Alex Smalley's Unexpected Slam Dunk at PGA Championship

Alex Smalley was one of the many athletes practicing on the putting green at Quail Hollow on the eve of the PGA Championship. However, his journey to the tournament was unique, having initially been a first alternate due to Sahith Theegala's unexpected withdrawal owing to a neck injury.

Within 20 hours, the North Carolina native transitioned from uncertainty to delivering an impressive 4-under 67 during the championship's opening round. Despite Theegala's absence, Smalley's exceptional performance included a 70-foot putt for eagle, keeping him near the top of the leaderboard.

Smalley navigated through both disappointment and hope to secure his spot at Quail Hollow. His journey highlights the unpredictable nature of being an alternate in such prestigious tournaments, evoking memories of past surprises such as John Daly's 1991 victory. Smalley, however, hopes for more straightforward entries in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)