Left Menu

Against the Odds: Alex Smalley's Unexpected Slam Dunk at PGA Championship

Alex Smalley, initially an alternate player, seized an unexpected opportunity to play in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Following Sahith Theegala's withdrawal, Smalley delivered a remarkable performance with a score of 67, keeping him near the top of the leaderboard. He expressed mixed feelings but was glad for the opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charlotte | Updated: 16-05-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 09:42 IST
Against the Odds: Alex Smalley's Unexpected Slam Dunk at PGA Championship
  • Country:
  • United States

Alex Smalley was one of the many athletes practicing on the putting green at Quail Hollow on the eve of the PGA Championship. However, his journey to the tournament was unique, having initially been a first alternate due to Sahith Theegala's unexpected withdrawal owing to a neck injury.

Within 20 hours, the North Carolina native transitioned from uncertainty to delivering an impressive 4-under 67 during the championship's opening round. Despite Theegala's absence, Smalley's exceptional performance included a 70-foot putt for eagle, keeping him near the top of the leaderboard.

Smalley navigated through both disappointment and hope to secure his spot at Quail Hollow. His journey highlights the unpredictable nature of being an alternate in such prestigious tournaments, evoking memories of past surprises such as John Daly's 1991 victory. Smalley, however, hopes for more straightforward entries in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025