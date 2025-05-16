Hrithik Tiwari: From Club Phenom to National Team Call-Up

FC Goa's emerging goalkeeping talent, Hrithik Tiwari, has earned his first call-up to the Indian national team for fixtures scheduled in June. The young goalkeeper has been a revelation in the Indian Super League (ISL) season, appearing in 19 matches and amassing 26 appearances in all competitions.

Despite making his ISL debut in the 2020-21 season, Tiwari spent substantial time on the bench. Nevertheless, an injury crisis among senior goalkeepers opened a path for him, which he seized, demonstrating remarkable composure and skill throughout the season. His commendable performances earned him national team recognition, fulfilling what he described as a dream to play for India.

The Indian team, known as the Blue Tigers, will convene in Kolkata on May 18 to prepare for a friendly against Thailand and the crucial AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match against Hong Kong on June 10. Tiwari will compete with other goalkeepers including Vishal Kaith and Amrinder Singh for a spot in the starting lineup.

With a resolute attitude, Tiwari expressed his commitment to giving his utmost whenever opportunities arise. His patience and determination, traits he showcased during his rise at FC Goa, now hold the promise of charting his path on the national scene. His pivotal role in FC Goa's Kalinga Super Cup triumph has been integral to his development this season.

Reflecting on the past season, Tiwari acknowledged the invaluable learning experience it provided, conferring him with a renewed focus and desire to excel further. Grateful for the achievements yet eager for more, Tiwari eyes the future with ambition.

