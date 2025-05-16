Left Menu

Anticipation Builds for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Auction

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 player auction is slated for May 31 and June 1 in Mumbai, following Haryana Steelers' win in Season 11, marking a new chapter for PKL as it continues to spotlight kabaddi on a global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:39 IST
Anticipation Builds for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Auction
Visuals from Pro Kabaddi League auction (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
Mashal Sports has confirmed that the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 player auction will be held on May 31 and June 1 in Mumbai. This announcement follows Haryana Steelers' dramatic victory in PKL Season 11, where they claimed their first-ever title by defeating Patna Pirates.

First launched in 2014, the league has witnessed eight different champions over 11 seasons, asserting its role as a key player in India's sports scene. Season 11, which ran from October to December 2024, marked the league's entry into its second decade, underscoring PKL's continued growth and popularity.

Anupam Goswami, Business Head of Mashal Sports and League Chairman, emphasized the significance of the upcoming auction, stating it as a crucial opportunity for teams to showcase their aspirations and strategies. The Pro Kabaddi League continues to elevate the sport of kabaddi, bringing it to national and international prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

