Kolkata Knight Riders Electrify Eden Gardens with Unprecedented Tifo Displays

In a dazzling display of fan engagement and artistic expression, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set a new standard during the IPL 2025 season by unveiling 14 different tifos at their home ground, Eden Gardens. The initiative turned the stadium into a vibrant showcase of color and creativity, much to the delight of their fans.

Derived from the Italian word 'tifo', representing choreographed displays of support, these tifos included elaborate banners and designs that celebrated both the players and the fans. A standout moment was the match against Chennai Super Kings, where KKR revealed seven unique tifos, paying homage to the team's ethos of fearlessness and its deep connection with Kolkata and its supporters.

However, as the defending champions, KKR find themselves in a tough spot in their title defense, ranked seventh and needing wins in their remaining games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to keep their playoff hopes alive. A training session is planned at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of their crucial match against Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)