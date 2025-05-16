Left Menu

Kolkata Knight Riders Electrify Eden Gardens with Unprecedented Tifo Displays

Kolkata Knight Riders dazzled IPL 2025 fans with 14 spectacular tifos at Eden Gardens, enhancing the matchday experience. Despite challenges in defending their title, KKR remains dedicated to their fan base and aims to secure playoff spots with crucial upcoming matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:08 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders Electrify Eden Gardens with Unprecedented Tifo Displays
Kolkata Knight Riders fans at the Eden Gardens (Photo: KKR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling display of fan engagement and artistic expression, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set a new standard during the IPL 2025 season by unveiling 14 different tifos at their home ground, Eden Gardens. The initiative turned the stadium into a vibrant showcase of color and creativity, much to the delight of their fans.

Derived from the Italian word 'tifo', representing choreographed displays of support, these tifos included elaborate banners and designs that celebrated both the players and the fans. A standout moment was the match against Chennai Super Kings, where KKR revealed seven unique tifos, paying homage to the team's ethos of fearlessness and its deep connection with Kolkata and its supporters.

However, as the defending champions, KKR find themselves in a tough spot in their title defense, ranked seventh and needing wins in their remaining games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to keep their playoff hopes alive. A training session is planned at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of their crucial match against Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025