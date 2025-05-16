Left Menu

Nantes' Star Opts Out of Anti-Homophobia Campaign Citing Personal Beliefs

Nantes' Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed has chosen not to participate in his team's final Ligue 1 match, citing his personal beliefs as the reason for opting out of the league's anti-homophobia initiative. Despite respecting others' choices, he stands by his convictions, emphasizing mutual respect for diverse backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:04 IST
In a bold move, Nantes' Egyptian international Mostafa Mohamed announced he would abstain from participating in his team's final Ligue 1 game, citing personal beliefs against a league-wide anti-homophobia initiative. French clubs aim to promote inclusion by wearing rainbow-colored armbands, yet Mohamed has respectfully chosen to opt out.

At 27, Mohamed took to social media to clarify his position, stating, 'Everyone carries their own story, culture, and sensitivity.' He highlighted the importance of mutual respect and the need to honor personal convictions rooted in one's background and beliefs.

This marks the second consecutive year Mohamed has declined to join this campaign, emphasizing it as a personal, non-judgmental choice. While Nantes has yet to comment, reports indicate that Mohamed will be fined. The annual Ligue 1 initiative is now in its fifth year, focusing on inclusivity and raising awareness of LGBTQ+ rights in football.

