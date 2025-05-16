Neeraj Chopra Joins Elite 90m Javelin Club

Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra etched his name into history at the Doha leg of the Diamond League Meeting by launching a remarkable 90.23m throw. This achievement places Chopra among just 25 javelin throwers worldwide to have surpassed the prestigious 90m mark.

At 27, Chopra adds this remarkable feat to an impressive career already highlighted by double Olympic medals. His successful breach of 90m sees him join a group of esteemed athletes including his own coach, Jan Zelezny of Czechia.

Chopra is now the third Asian to achieve this milestone, alongside Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan and Chao-Tsun Cheng of Chinese Taipei, who are celebrated for their own historic throws over 90m.

(With inputs from agencies.)