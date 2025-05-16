Neeraj Chopra Shatters 90m Barrier but Misses Gold in Doha Showdown

In a historic performance at the Doha Diamond League, India's Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian javelin thrower to break the 90-metre mark. Although his monumental 90.23m throw initially secured him the lead, Chopra was eventually eclipsed by Germany's Julian Weber, who clinched the gold with a remarkable 91.06m throw.

Chopra commenced the competition with an impressive 88.44m throw, setting the tone for a competitive event. Despite a foul on his second attempt, he surged ahead with his third, touching the elusive 90m milestone and simultaneously improving his own national record of 89.94m achieved in Stockholm last year.

However, as the competition intensified in the final round, Weber's stellar throw pushed Chopra to second place, with Grenada's Anderson Peters securing third after an 85.64m attempt. While Chopra concluded his series with an 88.20m throw, his groundbreaking performance remains a significant milestone in India's athletics history.

(With inputs from agencies.)