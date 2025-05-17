Left Menu

Rory McIlroy's Driver Drama at Quail Hollow: A Tale of Testing and Tradition

Rory McIlroy had to use a backup driver at the PGA Championship after his regular one was deemed nonconforming. Despite difficulties, he made the cut narrowly. The USGA confirmed the testing procedure, which is routine before major tournaments. Confidentiality in such tests has stirred controversy previously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charlotte | Updated: 17-05-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 09:58 IST
Rory McIlroy's Driver Drama at Quail Hollow: A Tale of Testing and Tradition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Rory McIlroy faced a challenging situation at the PGA Championship after his preferred driver failed compliance tests at Quail Hollow, forcing him to use a backup. Despite the setback, McIlroy managed to advance, albeit with some difficulty, tying last in driving accuracy.

According to USGA procedures, drivers are subjected to testing for standard compliance ahead of major tournaments, a practice previously spotlighted in 2019 during the British Open. While these tests are usually cloaked in confidentiality, past incidents have occasionally led to public disputes among players.

The PGA of America pointed to the USGA's adherence to established testing protocols, declining to disclose specific details on player submissions for testing. The procedures ensure fair play but can disrupt routines, as seen with McIlroy's requirement to adapt swiftly to new equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025