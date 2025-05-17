Rory McIlroy's Driver Drama at Quail Hollow: A Tale of Testing and Tradition

Rory McIlroy faced a challenging situation at the PGA Championship after his preferred driver failed compliance tests at Quail Hollow, forcing him to use a backup. Despite the setback, McIlroy managed to advance, albeit with some difficulty, tying last in driving accuracy.

According to USGA procedures, drivers are subjected to testing for standard compliance ahead of major tournaments, a practice previously spotlighted in 2019 during the British Open. While these tests are usually cloaked in confidentiality, past incidents have occasionally led to public disputes among players.

The PGA of America pointed to the USGA's adherence to established testing protocols, declining to disclose specific details on player submissions for testing. The procedures ensure fair play but can disrupt routines, as seen with McIlroy's requirement to adapt swiftly to new equipment.

