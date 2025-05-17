Left Menu

Bangladesh Triumphs Over Nepal, Sets Up Grand Finale Against India in SAFF U-19 Championship

Bangladesh secured a thrilling 2-1 win against Nepal in the SAFF U-19 Championship semi-final, setting up a grand showdown with India. Goals by Ashikur Rahman and Nazmul Huda Faysal proved decisive, while India claimed a 3-0 victory over Maldives, maintaining a flawless record to reach the final.

Bangladesh player in action (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
In a tightly contested semi-final, Bangladesh emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Nepal, clinching their place in the final of the SAFF U-19 Championship. After a goalless first half, the match came alive in the final minutes with Ashikur Rahman opening the scoring in the 74th minute. Seven minutes later, Nazmul Huda Faysal doubled the advantage, securing a crucial lead for Bangladesh.

Nepal's Sujan Dangol sparked hopes of a comeback with a late goal in the 87th minute, but Bangladesh stood firm to book their spot in the championship's climax. Meanwhile, the other semi-final saw India's dominant 3-0 victory over the Maldives at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, setting the stage for a showdown with Bangladesh in the final.

India showcased their tactical prowess, with early goals from Danny Meitei Laishram and Omang Dodum putting them in control. Prashan Jajo's powerful strike, aided by a Maldives goalkeeper error, sealed India's win, maintaining their perfect record. The final promises an exhilarating clash between two formidable teams.

