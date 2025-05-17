Odisha's Animesh Kujur Dominates Indian Grand Prix 2 Sprint Events

Odisha's star sprinter Animesh Kujur dominated the Indian Grand Prix 2 on Saturday, clinching victories in both the men's 100m and 200m events. The 21-year-old phenom clocked in at 10.31 seconds in the 100m sprint, followed by a triumphant 20.55 seconds in the 200m race.

Kujur, who holds the national record for the 200m at 20.40 seconds, further solidified his reputation in Indian athletics with these stellar performances. This victory follows his record-setting stride in Kochi earlier in April. As a beacon of speed from Odisha, Kujur's achievements are both inspiring and a testament to his tireless efforts.

The Indian Grand Prix 2 also witnessed fierce competition across various other track events, showcasing raw athletic talents from different states. This event not only highlighted Kujur's sprinting mastery but also the rising prowess of athletes from regions such as Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)