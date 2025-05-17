Odisha's Animesh Kujur Dominates Indian Grand Prix 2 Sprint Events
Animesh Kujur showcased his sprinting prowess at the Indian Grand Prix 2 by winning the 100m in 10.31 seconds and the 200m in 20.55 seconds. Holding the national record for 200m, Kujur has cemented his status as a leading sprinter from Odisha, setting impressive benchmarks for his peers.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's star sprinter Animesh Kujur dominated the Indian Grand Prix 2 on Saturday, clinching victories in both the men's 100m and 200m events. The 21-year-old phenom clocked in at 10.31 seconds in the 100m sprint, followed by a triumphant 20.55 seconds in the 200m race.
Kujur, who holds the national record for the 200m at 20.40 seconds, further solidified his reputation in Indian athletics with these stellar performances. This victory follows his record-setting stride in Kochi earlier in April. As a beacon of speed from Odisha, Kujur's achievements are both inspiring and a testament to his tireless efforts.
The Indian Grand Prix 2 also witnessed fierce competition across various other track events, showcasing raw athletic talents from different states. This event not only highlighted Kujur's sprinting mastery but also the rising prowess of athletes from regions such as Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Gears Up for Historic 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Mondotrack
High-Profile Doping Bans in Indian Athletics
On Teams Up with AIU to Enhance Anti-Doping Efforts in Athletics
India Shines at UAE Athletics Women's Gala 2025
Mohammed Afsal Shatters 800m National Record at UAE Athletics Grand Prix