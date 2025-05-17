Left Menu

Odisha's Animesh Kujur Dominates Indian Grand Prix 2 Sprint Events

Animesh Kujur showcased his sprinting prowess at the Indian Grand Prix 2 by winning the 100m in 10.31 seconds and the 200m in 20.55 seconds. Holding the national record for 200m, Kujur has cemented his status as a leading sprinter from Odisha, setting impressive benchmarks for his peers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:32 IST
Odisha's Animesh Kujur Dominates Indian Grand Prix 2 Sprint Events
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's star sprinter Animesh Kujur dominated the Indian Grand Prix 2 on Saturday, clinching victories in both the men's 100m and 200m events. The 21-year-old phenom clocked in at 10.31 seconds in the 100m sprint, followed by a triumphant 20.55 seconds in the 200m race.

Kujur, who holds the national record for the 200m at 20.40 seconds, further solidified his reputation in Indian athletics with these stellar performances. This victory follows his record-setting stride in Kochi earlier in April. As a beacon of speed from Odisha, Kujur's achievements are both inspiring and a testament to his tireless efforts.

The Indian Grand Prix 2 also witnessed fierce competition across various other track events, showcasing raw athletic talents from different states. This event not only highlighted Kujur's sprinting mastery but also the rising prowess of athletes from regions such as Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025