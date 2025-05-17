Lando Norris: Battling Pressure and Performance at Imola

Lando Norris experienced another challenging qualifying session at Imola, facing scrutiny as teammate Oscar Piastri continued his stellar performance. Norris, who starts fourth on the grid, vocalized his struggles under pressure despite McLaren's strong practice results earlier.

Canadian former world champion Jacques Villeneuve noted Norris' waning performance potentially stems from Piastri's formidable presence. McLaren had previously seen Norris excel in qualifications, but he now lags behind, adding stress to his drive.

Team boss Andrea Stella highlighted Norris' issues in key corners, emphasizing the need for development. Despite qualifying hurdles, McLaren's race pace remains strong, with optimism for the upcoming race.

(With inputs from agencies.)