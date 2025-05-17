Left Menu

Lando Norris: Battling Pressure and Performance at Imola

Lando Norris faced criticism after a disappointing qualifying session at Imola, where teammate Oscar Piastri secured pole position. Norris admitted to feeling pressure and making mistakes, contrasting with Piastri's calm approach. Despite previous qualifying strengths, Norris struggles this season, with McLaren seeking improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:30 IST
Lando Norris: Battling Pressure and Performance at Imola
Lando Norris

Lando Norris experienced another challenging qualifying session at Imola, facing scrutiny as teammate Oscar Piastri continued his stellar performance. Norris, who starts fourth on the grid, vocalized his struggles under pressure despite McLaren's strong practice results earlier.

Canadian former world champion Jacques Villeneuve noted Norris' waning performance potentially stems from Piastri's formidable presence. McLaren had previously seen Norris excel in qualifications, but he now lags behind, adding stress to his drive.

Team boss Andrea Stella highlighted Norris' issues in key corners, emphasizing the need for development. Despite qualifying hurdles, McLaren's race pace remains strong, with optimism for the upcoming race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025