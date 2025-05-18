Berkane Secures Victory Against Simba In African Confederation Cup Showdown

Renaissance Berkane of Morocco secured a 2-0 win against Simba of Tanzania in the first leg of the African Confederation Cup final. Despite scoring two early goals, Berkane failed to extend their lead further. Mamadou Camara opened the scoring, taking advantage of an unmarked position to connect with a corner after just eight minutes.

Oussama Lamlioui swiftly followed with a second goal, intensifying pressure on the Tanzanian side, who seemed disoriented. However, Youssef Mehri's effort for a third was annulled after a VAR review for offside, maintaining the scoreline.

Simba, without much luck and marking their first continental final appearance in 32 years, will look to their home ground advantage for the second leg in Zanzibar on May 25.

