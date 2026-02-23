Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Final Journey

Jammu and Kashmir reach their first Ranji Trophy final, facing eight-time champions Karnataka. Despite being the underdogs, Jammu and Kashmir's strong bowling and Karnataka's formidable batting promise an intense five-day contest. Shreyas Gopal's all-round performance is pivotal, while veteran Paras Dogra leads J&K with seasoned wisdom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:51 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Final Journey

Jammu and Kashmir's remarkable journey to their inaugural Ranji Trophy final is a story of resilience and zeal. They face a towering challenge against Karnataka, who boast eight titles, in the upcoming five-day clash beginning Tuesday.

Karnataka, seasoned with the tag of favorites, have consistently surpassed their rivals this season despite injuries. The star-studded batting lineup, including Rahul, Nair, Padikkal, and Smaran, has provided stellar performances, bolstering the team's strength. The weight of their achievement falls on Karnataka's star all-rounder, Shreyas Gopal, who remains central to their strategy.

As Jammu and Kashmir prepare for their biggest game since entering the tournament 67 years ago, their formidable bowling, led by Auqib Nabi, stands as their main weapon. Despite injury concerns for key players, the team, guided by the experienced Paras Dogra, is set to challenge Karnataka's quest for a ninth title under intense pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Patel Engineering Secures Renuka Ji Dam Project Bid

Patel Engineering Secures Renuka Ji Dam Project Bid

 India
2
G7 Trade Ministers to Address U.S. Tariff Turmoil

G7 Trade Ministers to Address U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Belgium
3
Congress Leads Farmers’ Fight Against India-US Trade Pact

Congress Leads Farmers’ Fight Against India-US Trade Pact

 India
4
Former Zimbabwe Leader's Son in Court for Attempted Murder

Former Zimbabwe Leader's Son in Court for Attempted Murder

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026