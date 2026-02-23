Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Final Journey

Jammu and Kashmir's remarkable journey to their inaugural Ranji Trophy final is a story of resilience and zeal. They face a towering challenge against Karnataka, who boast eight titles, in the upcoming five-day clash beginning Tuesday.

Karnataka, seasoned with the tag of favorites, have consistently surpassed their rivals this season despite injuries. The star-studded batting lineup, including Rahul, Nair, Padikkal, and Smaran, has provided stellar performances, bolstering the team's strength. The weight of their achievement falls on Karnataka's star all-rounder, Shreyas Gopal, who remains central to their strategy.

As Jammu and Kashmir prepare for their biggest game since entering the tournament 67 years ago, their formidable bowling, led by Auqib Nabi, stands as their main weapon. Despite injury concerns for key players, the team, guided by the experienced Paras Dogra, is set to challenge Karnataka's quest for a ninth title under intense pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)