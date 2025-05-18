Left Menu

Punjab Kings Edge Out Rajasthan Royals in IPL Thriller

Punjab Kings boosted their IPL playoff hopes with a 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals. Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh's half-centuries, along with Harpreet Brar's impressive three-wicket haul, were pivotal. RR's attempts led by Dhruv Jurel fell short, leaving PBKS tied with table leaders RCB on points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:21 IST
Punjab Kings Edge Out Rajasthan Royals in IPL Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IPL matchup, Punjab Kings triumphed over Rajasthan Royals by a narrow margin of 10 runs, enhancing their playoff aspirations significantly on Sunday. Key contributions came from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh, who both achieved half-centuries, setting the stage for PBKS's competitive total.

Opening batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi propelled RR with a swift start, accumulating 76 runs within just 4.5 overs. However, the dismissal of Suryavanshi by left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar marked the turning point, leading to a steady fall of wickets.

Despite a valiant effort from Dhruv Jurel, who scored 53 off 31 balls, Rajasthan Royals fell short, ending at 209 for 7. The win placed Punjab Kings at 17 points, matching Royal Challengers Bengaluru, though still second due to net run rate differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025