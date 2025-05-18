Punjab Kings Edge Out Rajasthan Royals in IPL Thriller

In a thrilling IPL matchup, Punjab Kings triumphed over Rajasthan Royals by a narrow margin of 10 runs, enhancing their playoff aspirations significantly on Sunday. Key contributions came from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh, who both achieved half-centuries, setting the stage for PBKS's competitive total.

Opening batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi propelled RR with a swift start, accumulating 76 runs within just 4.5 overs. However, the dismissal of Suryavanshi by left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar marked the turning point, leading to a steady fall of wickets.

Despite a valiant effort from Dhruv Jurel, who scored 53 off 31 balls, Rajasthan Royals fell short, ending at 209 for 7. The win placed Punjab Kings at 17 points, matching Royal Challengers Bengaluru, though still second due to net run rate differences.

