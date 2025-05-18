Khelo India Beach Games: A New Wave of Coastal Competitions

The Khelo India initiative is set to expand to India's coastlines with the inaugural Beach Games at Ghoghla Beach starting Monday. This marks the latest extension of the platform, embracing beach sports to diversify and strengthen Indian grassroots sports culture.

More than 1000 athletes will compete in six medal events, including beach soccer, beach volleyball, and open water swimming, along with two demonstration sports. The event reflects the rich diversity of Indian sports and will conclude this Saturday.

Notable attendees include Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and key sports figures. The event will also feature cultural showcases, celebrating India's regional dance traditions and music, adding a unique coastal flair to the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)