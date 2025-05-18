Alcaraz Dominates Sinner to Claim Italian Open Victory

Carlos Alcaraz displayed commanding performance to dismantle Jannik Sinner at the Italian Open final on Sunday, securing a decisive 7-6(5) 6-1 win. The victory snapped Sinner's impressive 26-match winning streak, captivating a packed Centre Court, and breaking Italian hearts as Alcaraz celebrated his first Rome title.

The opening set saw tense exchanges between Alcaraz and Sinner, marked by baseline rallies that ultimately concluded in a tiebreak favoring Alcaraz. However, the second set showcased Alcaraz's dominance as he outperformed Sinner, cruising to victory in their first Masters 1000 final clash. "I'm proud of my mental and tactical approach," Alcaraz reflected.

Sinner, who was aiming to become the first Italian man to win in Rome since 1976, had to settle for the runner-up position. His loss followed a day after Italian Jasmine Paolini's triumph in the women's event. With this victory, Alcaraz sends a strong signal to his competitors as he prepares to defend his title at the French Open.

