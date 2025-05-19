Left Menu

Sai Sudharsan's Stellar Century Powers Gujarat Titans to Victory

In a T20 match against Delhi Capitals, Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 108 led Gujarat Titans to a commanding victory. Sanjay Bangar praised Sudharsan's composure and technical maturity. His impressive innings, coupled with Shubman Gill's consistent performance, ensured a 10-wicket win for Gujarat Titans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:51 IST
Sai Sudarshan (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, Sai Sudharsan led the Gujarat Titans to a dominant 10-wicket victory over the Delhi Capitals with a masterful century. Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar lauded Sudharsan's poise and shot selection, calling it a demonstration of technical maturity in T20 cricket.

Sudharsan delivered an unbeaten 108 off just 61 balls, featuring twelve boundaries and four sixes, as Gujarat chased down a formidable target of 200 runs. Bangar, speaking on JioHotstar, praised Sudharsan's control at the crease, emphasizing his ability to manage high-pressure situations while maintaining restraint during powerplay overs.

The match saw Gujarat achieve the target with an over to spare, thanks to a stellar batting partnership between Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 93. Their partnership ensured Gujarat's victorious chase yet another milestone for Sudharsan, who now tops the chart with 617 runs in 12 matches this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

